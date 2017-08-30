Announcing WSHS Annual Awards Honorees

Tacoma, WA – The Washington State Historical Society’s 126th Annual Meeting will take place Saturday, September 23, 2017. One of the highlights will be the presentation of awards, celebrating the men and women whose accomplishments promoted state history and reflected the Historical Society’s mission during 2016. The following individuals will be honored:

Quintard Taylor, Robert Gray Medal, in recognition of his distinguished career as a professor of history and his far-reaching commitment to researching, preserving, and promoting the history of African Americans in the Pacific Northwest.

Leonard Forsman and Angela Swedberg, Peace and Friendship Award. This award is bestowed annually on two recipients. Forsman is celebrated for his local, regional, and national leadership in championing the fabric of Suquamish culture heritage, including his work as director of the Suquamish Museum, his contributions as chairman of the Suquamish Tribal Council, and his appointment to the national Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. Swedberg receives the award in recognition of her unparalleled commitment to the techniques, creation, and preservation of historic beadwork, reflecting materially a reverence for Native art and bringing historic pieces back to life.

John Zingale, Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching History, in recognition of his outstanding contribution as a teacher of Pacific Northwest History and for mentoring students as they developed and produced Fort Vancouver Virtual Reality, an online tour of this national park that focuses on the archaeology and history of the Fort and features rarely seen artifacts. Zingale’s leadership with this project, and as mentor for students in the National History Day Program in Washington State, have advanced his students’ dedication to the study of history.

Junius Rochester, David Douglas Award, in recognition of his work as president of the Pioneer Association of the State of Washington, including publishing articles, and presenting a series of history tours, public programs and college courses across the Northwest. Most significantly, Rochester led an expansion of the Pioneer Association’s operations through the acquisition of artifacts, important additions to their library, and the retrofit of Seattle’s 105-year-old Pioneer Hall.

Heather Mayer, John McClelland, Jr. Award, as author of “Targeted for Deportation: Immigrant Labor Radical Becky Beck and the 1912 Seattle Tailors’ Strike,” recognized as the year’s best contribution to COLUMBIA: The Magazine of Northwest History.

Tyler S. Sprague, Charles Gates Memorial Award, as author of “Products of Place: The Era of Reinforced-Concrete Skyscrapers in Seattle, 1921-1931,” recognized as the year’s greatest contribution to the Pacific Northwest Quarterly.

Penny Drost, R. Lorraine Wojahn Award, for outstanding volunteer service advancing the work of the Washington State Historical Society.

