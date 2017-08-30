Annie Wright Capital Campaign Exceeds Goals & Receives Largest Endowed Scholarships in School History

Submitted by Annie Wright Schools

Annie Wright Schools’ capital campaign to enhance athletic facilities and grow the endowment surpassed its goal of $12 million by nearly 50 percent, enabling greater scholarship opportunities along with fulfilling these two essential strategic goals.

From Strength to Strength: The Campaign for Annie Wright Schools, launched in 2014 to preserve and bolster the strength of one of the region’s most treasured institutions and to make a transformative difference in the lives of students today and in the future. The success of this historic fundraising effort marks the end of the campaign.

“Our donors’ leadership, philanthropy and passion for Annie Wright Schools have been tremendous,” said Head of Schools Christian Sullivan. “This exceptional community has come together to support students who will go on to make a lasting difference in the world.”

The all-weather James Memorial Field, a major component of the plan to enhance athletic facilities for sports, fitness and play, opened last spring, replacing the field built in 1923. Other improvements will include an additional gym to support the school’s growing athletics program for all ages.

Endowment gifts, critical to both current educational programming and the long-term financial stability of the school, will support scholarships, learning support, faculty & department chair positions, professional development, visual & performing arts, and athletics.

The campaign exceeded its goal before a further estate gift from Class of ’82 alumna Suzanne Patrice Smith (1964-2016) enhanced the campaign’s success and enabled the school to create its largest-ever endowed scholarships. Suzy, who attended Annie Wright in Grades 8-12, directly impacted the education of many family and friends. She is remembered for believing in the potential of every person and the power of education to help them reach that potential. The Suzanne Patrice Smith Scholarship Fund will benefit students in Grades 9-12.

A total of 344 donors participated in the Strength to Strength campaign, with 10 percent of gifts at $100,000 and above and seven gifts at $1 million and above. The campaign total currently stands at $17,773,761, with further pledge payments of up to $2 million expected before the end of the year.

The campaign steering committee, chaired by Annie Wright parents Lynne Parrott and Deedra Walkey, comprised a range of community members including trustees, alumni and parents of current and former students.

About Annie Wright Schools: Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.