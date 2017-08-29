Take Transit to the Washington State Fair

Guests of the Washington State Fair can save on gas and parking, avoid the traffic, and enjoy the biggest party in the state by bus or commuter rail again this year. Pierce Transit and Sound Transit will operate special service during the Fair to provide guests with an easy option for getting to the Fair. Purchase State Fair tickets before you go: www.thefair.com/tickets.

Pierce Transit Fair Express Bus

Pierce Transit will offer express bus service to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup from Sept. 1 through Sept. 24 (except Tuesdays and Sept. 6, when the Fair is closed). Riders can park free and catch the Fair Express from three locations: Tacoma Mall (near JC Penney/Firestone), Lakewood Towne Center (behind Target and Barnes & Noble)and South Hill Mall (SE corner near JC Penney). Fair Express service begins Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays the last trip leaves the Fair at 10 p.m.; on Fridays the last trip leaves at 11 p.m. Service on Saturdays and Sundays begins at 9 a.m. with the last trip leaving the Fair at 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 p.m. on Sundays. There will be special Labor Day weekend service running until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. All Fair Express buses and SHUTTLE vans will drop customers off and pick them up at the Blue Gate Parking Lot. For more information about the Fair Express, including instructions for registered SHUTTLE customers on scheduling a trip, visit: www.piercetransit.org/washington-state-fair-express.

FARES One Way Ride All Day Pass Adult Fare $2.00 $5.00 Senior/Disabled With valid Regional Reduced Fare Permit $1.00 $2.50 Youth (18 & under) $1.00 $2.50 Exact cash, ORCA Card & One Ride tickets accepted. Children 5 and younger ride free with a fare-paying passenger. Special Family Fare: Up to four children (age 13 and under) may ride free when accompanied by a fare-paying passenger.

Sound Transit Sounder Fair Service:

Once again this year you can let go and ride the Sounder train to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup! Special Sounder trains will run on two Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 23, serving nine stations between Everett and Puyallup. From Puyallup Station, you can jump on a free awaiting Pierce Transit bus to the Fair’s Red Gate. For more information and Sounder schedules visit www.soundtransit.org/soundertothefair. To purchase a discounted bundled ticket that includes taking the Sounder Train and Fair gate admission, visit www.thefair.com/deals/.

Sound Transit Express Bus

Sound Transit Express Route 578 also runs between Seattle and Puyallup seven days a week. Riders can check the schedule here: www.soundtransit.org/Schedules/ST-Express-Bus/578.