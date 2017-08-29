The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council meeting to be held in Anderson Island on Aug. 31

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31, at the Anderson Island Historical Society Archival Building, 9306 Otso Point Road in Anderson Island. This in-district meeting will be chaired by District 6 Councilmember Doug Richardson.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to residents of Pierce County.

The following speakers will provide updates to the Council:

  • The New Archival Building-Presentation by the Anderson Island Historical Society
  • Anderson Island Citizens Advisory Board- Presentation by Pat Owen
  • Update on Anderson Island Projects-Presentation by Pierce County Planning and Public Works
  • Next Generation 911- Anderson Island Addressing Update- Presentation by Ray Clark, Pierce County Planning and Public Works Department

For more information about the meeting please visit the County Council webpage. For ferry schedule and ticket information to Anderson Island please go to www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.

