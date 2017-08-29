Pierce College hosts inaugural Raider Challenge basketball tournament Sept. 9-10

Pierce College Athletics is hosting the first annual Raider Challenge three-on-three basketball tournament this fall in the Fort Steilacoom Health Education Center.

Registration is open now for men’s and women’s teams in middle school, high school and adult divisions. Each team will play at least three games in this exciting double-elimination tournament.

All participants will receive a t-shirt, and some will be even walk away with epic bragging rights (and a special championship t-shirt) if they win their division!

Registration is open to current and former students, employees and community members.

The cost is $75 per team, and registration is open now. Each team can have up to five players.

The tournament is taking place Sept. 9 and 10 at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Health Education Center in Lakewood. Register today!

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.