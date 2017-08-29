Submitted by Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center

Tacoma, WA – Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center in Tacoma, WA will present a series of Monday night classes (from 7 to 8:30pm) to address how to deal with difficulties in life. The first course is titled, Love in Daily Life.

Everyone seems to have love on their mind: we want to see love overcome hatred. There is a question most people have and it needs an answer – how do we love everyone we meet? We know what love is, but how many of the people in your life can tell you how to maintain your love all the time, with everyone?

The Resident Teacher from Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, Gen Kelsang Wangpo, explains the situation we all face, “We all have love. The problem is not that people lack love. We understand that many people don’t know how to make their love stronger or more stable. For most people, the amount of love they are aware of is limited. In reality our love is only limited by the number of people in the world.”

Based on this understanding Gen Wangpo explained that the Center was offering a series of classes on Monday nights to address the very common wish in our society to bring more love into the world. There is one story in the Buddhist scriptures that refers to a magic crystal. Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche recounts that story in his book The New Eight Steps to Happiness, “the magic crystal has the power to purify any liquid in which it is placed. Those who cherish (love) all living beings are like this crystal. By their very presence, they remove negativity from the world and give back love and kindness.”

The Buddhist Center is dedicated to helping people become like this crystal through developing their love. Everyone can learn how to use contemplation and meditation to bring a powerful, lasting loving attitude into their daily life. In meditation, you can learn to develop and maintain a warm heart and a feeling of being close to all living beings without exception. This prepares the foundation for generating love and compassion for all living beings. Consequently all problems can be solved with such a pure mind. Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche Explains in the book Modern Buddhism, “The immediate effect of cherishing others will be that many of our daily problems, such as those that arise from anger, jealousy, and selfish behavior, will disappear, and our mind will become calm and peaceful. Since we will act in considerate ways, we will please others and not become involved in quarrels or disputes.”

The Fall class series includes not only the development of love, but also an October series focused on extending our love beyond our normal circle of friends. In November the classes will focus on overcoming anger and hatred, a serious obstacle to love, and then in December the precious mind of patience and acceptance is explored. Gen Wangpo’s hope is that by increasing their wisdom, “everyone will find a happy and meaningful life with fewer problems”.

Everyone is Welcome

For more information or to register call (360)754-7787 or visit www.MeditateInOlympia.org.

The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center located at 1501 Pacific Avenue S, Suite #301 Sprague/United Way Building in Tacoma.

About Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center was founded under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso; Internationally renowned Buddhist meditation master and scholar. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a member of the New Kadampa Tradition-International Kadampa Buddhist Union, a worldwide network of Buddhist Centers that are located in over 40 different countries.

The purpose of Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is to help people learn practical methods to solve their daily problems and to live a happy and meaningful life. Tushita Center offers meditation classes, Buddhist studies, day courses, retreats, chanted prayers in English, community outreach and a chance to learn more about the Buddhist way of life. Classes and courses are designed to help those who wish to learn about or deepen their understanding of basic Buddhist thought and practice, as well as for those who simply wish to start a meditation practice or to meditate in a group setting.

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a Washington State registered non-profit.