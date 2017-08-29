Have a blast at the zoo during Labor Day weekend

Submitted by Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

TACOMA, Wash. – Animals from polar bears to red wolves to tigers and more will be have a cool time with icy treats and other enrichments during an End of Summer Blast at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium during Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-4.

The zoo’s many marine animals and others who like water also are likely to be seen swimmin’ and splashin’ in their various habitats. It’s a fabulous time for visitors to come and enjoy the zoo before the hectic days of the coming school year set in.

There will be special treats for animals across the zoo, and while the inhabitants will get the goodies, humans are guaranteed to have a good time watching them chomp, lick and play with specially made ice treats or lounge in piles of ice.

Plus, the zoo’s full complement of activities designed to get visitors closer than ever to animals and learn more about them from keepers continues through the long Labor Day Weekend.

Look for animal close encounters, an action-packed live-action animal show and keeper talks across the zoo.

Performances of the entertaining Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater Show, “The Wildest Show in the West,” are scheduled at noon and 3:30 p.m. each day. The show features a cast of zookeepers and animals, including Herald the dog, known as Sheruff Bones for this production. He rides to the rescue aboard a hot air balloon to conclude a performance that features an array of animals from an aardvark to a sloth to a leaping clouded leopard and a flock of hilarious chickens.

Visitors are sure to leave with smiles on their faces – and armed with ways they can help preserve the Earth’s precious resources through practicing the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

All activities are free with zoo admission.

Zoo hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

For more information, go to www.pdza.org.