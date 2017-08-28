Tacoma Nature Center, Audubon September 2017 events

Submitted by Michele Cardinaux, Tacoma Nature Center

The September 2017 programs for partners in education at the Tacoma Nature Center and Tahoma Audubon are available below:

Tacoma Nature Center

1919 South Tyler Street, Tacoma WA 98405

(253) 591-6439 www.metroparkstacoma.org

Open Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Volunteer Stewardship

Habitat Restoration Work

All ages welcome, free

Join us for our regular stewardship activities as we care for the park by removing invasive plant species, re-planting areas with native plants and helping those plants thrive. No experience necessary. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to get dirty. Work parties occur rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by adults.

September 1 9:00am – 12:00pm

September 15 9:00am – 12:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Homeschool Science

Homeschool students explore science through hands-on experiments and activities. Register early – these classes fill quickly! Note – topics are repeated during the month, so select class appropriate for your child’s age, knowledge and abilities. Contact Lauren with questions or for more information at 591-6439 or laurenb@tacomaparks.com.

Intermediate Level Homeschool Science

Ages 10-12, $12 per student, $10.80 per member child

To participate in this class, students should be able to multiply and divide numbers, add and subtract fractions. Each class is offered twice, choose one time.

Sept. 21 9:30am – 11:30am Think Like a Scientist

1:00pm – 3:00pm Think Like a Scientist

Upper Level Homeschool Science

Ages 12-15, $30 per student, $27.00 per member child

Students use problem-solving, cooperative learning, and inquiry-based activities to study different topics and explore careers in the field. To participate in this class, students should be able to calculate averages, percentages and solve simple equations.

Class is in two parts and meets both days.

Sept. 28 1:00pm – 3:00pm Intro to BioSciences

Sept. 29 1:00pm – 4:00pm Lab: Procedures and Experiments

2917 Morrison Road West, University Place WA 98466

(253) 565-9278 www.TahomaAudubon.org

Open Monday – Friday 10:00am-1:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Family Programs

Beginning Bird Walk at the Audubon Center

Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Rd. W., University Place

All ages welcome, free

Not a morning person, but want to enjoy birds? Join us for a late morning guided bird walk at our home, the Adriana Hess Wetland Park and Audubon Center. This walk is great for beginners and intermediate birders alike. The gravel trails provide an easy, short loop, and are accessible by wheelchairs or strollers. This walk has much more stopping, looking, and listening, than walking! The Center will be open, as well. Bring your binoculars or borrow ours. We are happy to show you how to use them. This walk is led by volunteers Rosanne Becker and/or Russ Smith. All are welcome. (May be canceled in case of heavy rain or wind.)

September 11 10:00am – 11:30am

Morse Wildlife Preserve Second Sunday Programs

Best for ages 2 and up, free

The public is invited to explore the foot trails and board walk at this monthly event between April and October. Discover distinct habitats from forest to riparian to prairies to wetlands. Morse Wildlife Preserve has it all! The preserve is located in Graham at 25415 70th Ave E. Call Tahoma Audubon at 253-565-9278 for more information and directions (www.TahomaAudubon.org). No registration needed. No pets are allowed and carpooling is encouraged. The Morse Wildlife Preserve is managed by Forterra (www.morsewildlifepreserve.org).

September 10 10:00 – 4:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Adult Classes

Birding by Ear with Nathanael

Ages 14 and up, $150/TAS member, $175/non-member

Spend time learning how to understand bird sounds both in the field and in the lab with great online techniques like Audio Spectrograms. Be prepared to engage your mind on a whole new level to learn and retain bird sounds like you’ve never done before. There will be two field trips on Saturday, September 9 and October 14 from 8-10 am. Course instructor is Nathanael Swecker, board member of Tahoma Audubon. Recommended reading is The Warbler Guide by Stephenson and Whittle. Expect to do some supplementary homework to get the most out of the class.

Classes at Adriana Hess Audubon Center, 2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA

Sept. 5, 19, 26 & Oct. 3, 17, 24; Tuesdays, 6:30 – 8 pm

Ages 14 and up, $59/TAS member, $66/ non-member

A perfect class for the beginner- or intermediate- level birders. Learn to identify over 205 fall bird species found in Washington. Includes identification of species, habitat and season, locations, and tools needed. Also presented are birding techniques and ethics. The instructor, David Kaynor, is a member of the Washington Ornithological Society. Required Materials: National Geographic Society Field Guide to North American Birds, 6th Edition. Classes at Tacoma Nature Center, 1919 S Tyler St, Tacoma, WA

Sept. 11, 18 & 25; Mondays, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Fall Common Western Washington Birds

Ages 14 and up, $15/TAS member, $17/ non-member

Join us for a look at 35 of the most common bird species that are found in Western Washington State in the fall. This class is a great starting place for backyard bird watchers. The instructor, David Kaynor, is a member of the Washington Ornithological Society. Class at Adriana Hess Audubon Center, 2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA.

Sept. 27, Wednesday, 2:00 – 3:00 pm