SUNDogs awarded $10,000 PetSafe grant for off leash area

Submitted by SUNDogs

Fresh drinking water for pets at the Chambers Creek Regional Park off leash park will become a reality thanks to the efforts of SUNDogs!

SUNDogs, a local nonprofit volunteer group, recently partnered with Pierce County to submit a grant application to the PetSafe Bark for Your Park campaign with the hopes of obtaining a water line and two water spigots leading to the off leash areas near Central Meadow.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of a PetSafe grant,” said SUNDogs Chair Bill Long. Right now, dog owners must fill up plastic water jugs at the bathroom and carry them over to the dog park. This grant will enable us to construct a water line which will provide fresh drinking water to pets in the new Small, Shy and Senior Dog area as well as the main off leash area.”

PetSafe received 215 applications from groups throughout the country and awarded 25 communities funding to open up new parks as well as maintaining and upgrading other parks.

“The goal of Bark for Your Park has always been to help communities become better places to live for people and their pets,” said Willie Wallace, CEO of Radio Systems Corporation, parent company of PetSafe. “Finding a pet friendly community is more important than ever. Dog parks are the second must-have amenity people search for when looking for a new city to call home. Plus, proper exercise and socialization reduces behavior issues, which keeps dogs out of local shelters and rescues.”

“We especially want to thank Pierce County for their assistance with the grant,” Long said. Bids are currently being obtained and the County hopes to award the project by this Fall with potential completion by the end of this year.

For more information about SUNDogs or the off leash areas, please visit www.up-dogpark.org or email sundogsofpierce@gmail.com. Memberships are only $10/year and go toward maintenance of the off leash areas.