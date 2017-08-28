Labor Day weekend brings additional runs on Pierce County Ferry

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional runs over the Labor Day weekend to accommodate holiday travelers.

On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, a run departing Steilacoom at 10 p.m. will be offered.

Pierce County will operate two ferries on Friday, Sept. 1 and Sept. 4. One ferry will handle normally-scheduled runs.

On Sept. 1, the system’s second ferry will depart Steilacoom at 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Sept. 4, the second ferry will depart Steilacoom at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., and 2:50 p.m.

Two-boat service will not be offered on Sunday, Sept. 3 due to the holiday schedule adjustments.

Ferry riders can view the ferry schedule at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Ketron Island. Learn more at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.