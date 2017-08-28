The Suburban Times

Help Lakewood Historical Society grow. Volunteer today

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Emma Pierce

Volunteering with the Lakewood Historical Society is an easy and fun way to give back to the community. Volunteers are required to work just one, four hour shift per month (or more, if you’d like!).

Opportunities include: collections assistance, docent/greeter, research, program assistance, etc. Click on this link below to let us know your interests. Current docent openings are on Thursdays and Saturdays. However, we are always in the need for more docents throughout the week.

