DAV Harmony Chapter has four service officers

Submitted by Heinz Haskins, Commander Ch 18

Heinz Haskins a long time resident of Lakewood and Harmony Chapter 18 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Commander is happy to announce that the Chapter now has four (4) Service officers prepared to process VA claims.

The Chapter hours for claims processing are:

Tuesday and Wednesday 10 AM – 2 PM

Thursday 11 AM – 2 PM

Friday 9 AM – Noon

Our monthly meetings are the 3rd Saturday of the month with a Pot Luck lunch for members (or prospective members), with the monthly business meeting starting at 1 PM.