The Steilacoom Summer Concert’s in the Park series (6:30 pm) wraps up at Pioneer Park (1700 Commercial St) this Wednesday, August 30 with Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis).

2017 Sponsors: The Town of Steilacoom and Sound View Senior Living.

The Steilacoom Community Center (2301Worthington St. Steilacoom) is the alternate weather site. No marijuana or alcoholic beverages are permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks. For more information call 581-1076.