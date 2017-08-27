Westside Story – Tipping Point

As I travel around our planet, I am constantly amazed at what there is to see. No, I am not talking about the solar eclipse. I am talking about the genius move depicted in my photo below.

This backyard mechanic is not and I repeat, not a Phi Beta Kappa.

5,000 people are seriously injured and several die each year taking this do it yourself backyard mechanic shortcut. Interestingly, there were no women listed in the death statistics. Why is there gender inequality in the death statistics? Because women never put themselves in the kill zone by pulling a stunt like this.

Part of my job as a police officer was stupidity eradication. I have no idea how many lives I saved by rolling up on someone in the middle of their genius move and saying to them, “I wouldn’t do that if I were you.”

In an effort to sell them on my accident avoidance tip, I would often share a story from my police files describing the crushing disaster I discovered during a previous 911 call.

As I have said many times before, there are two ways to learn things, the easy way and the hard way.