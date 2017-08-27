Sewage Spill Advisory lifted from Lakewood’s Waughop Lake

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department lifted is sewage spill advisory from Waughop Lake Friday, following water quality tests that show the water quality has improved.

The health department posted the advisory earlier this year after storm lines from Pierce College drained into Waughop Lake. The College addressed the problem and worked to clean up the site.

Recent water quality samples from the lake showed the average E.coli levels below the health department’s threshold for requiring public notification of a sewage spill. The location near the outfall where the sewage drained from the college had one of the lowest results for E.coli.

The water quality results, in combination with the efforts by Pierce College led to the removal of the Sewage Spill Advisory.

An additional E.coli sampling will be taken following the next rain event to make sure residual sewage doesn’t impact the lake.

The toxic algae advisory remains in effect and areas with visible algae should be avoided.