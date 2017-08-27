Overnight HOV lane and ramp closures scheduled for last week of August

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma have multiple lane and ramp closures scheduled for the last week of August. No work is scheduled over Labor Day weekend. Signed detours will be provided for all closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time.

Monday, Aug. 28

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 from Portland Avenue to East Bay Street will have the two left lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 between Portland Avenue and East Bay Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exits to Portland Avenue (exit #134) and northbound SR 167 (exit #135) will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Northbound I-5 from Portland Avenue to East Bay Street will have two right lanes closed starting at 8 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exits to Portland Avenue (exit #134) and northbound SR 167 (exit #135) will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Northbound I-5

Two right lanes of northbound I-5 from Portland Avenue to East Bay Street will close starting at 9 p.m. All lanes will re-open by 5 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exits to Portland Avenue (exit #134) and northbound SR 167 (exit #135) will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5

The southbound I-5 collector/distributor will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday.

All southbound I-5 lanes will be detoured to a single lane in the southbound collector/distributor from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Street closures:

20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day, Monday, Aug. 28 through Friday, Sept. 1.

For updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.