The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Upcoming overnight southbound lane closure on I-5 near Exit 119 in DuPont

By Leave a Comment

Starting Sunday night, Aug. 27, Sound Transit’s contractors will perform overnight work on the Interstate 5 mainline near Exit 119 at the intersection of Barksdale Avenue and DuPont-Steilacoom Road in DuPont.

This will result in a southbound lane closure from 10 p.m. Aug. 27 to 6 a.m. Aug. 28. This weekend’s work will consist of the contractor grinding and restriping the southbound right lane on Interstate 5 near Exit 119.

Traffic signage will alert drivers of the lane closure throughout the road work.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *