Upcoming overnight southbound lane closure on I-5 near Exit 119 in DuPont

Starting Sunday night, Aug. 27, Sound Transit’s contractors will perform overnight work on the Interstate 5 mainline near Exit 119 at the intersection of Barksdale Avenue and DuPont-Steilacoom Road in DuPont.

This will result in a southbound lane closure from 10 p.m. Aug. 27 to 6 a.m. Aug. 28. This weekend’s work will consist of the contractor grinding and restriping the southbound right lane on Interstate 5 near Exit 119.

Traffic signage will alert drivers of the lane closure throughout the road work.