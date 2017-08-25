Two projects impact McChord Field’s Perimeter Road, Barnes Gate beginning Monday

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Beginning Monday and continuing through Sept. 22, JBLM’s Directorate of Public Works will be conducting a repaving project on Perimeter Road which will prohibit traffic getting either to or from the Spanaway area through Barnes Gate, however, traffic getting to and from I-5 will continue to be able to use Barnes Gate (traveling west) through Sept. 4. Beginning Sept. 5, the city of Lakewood will be making extensive improvements to the sewer network in the American Lakes Garden neighborhood resulting in the closure of 150th Street from Woodbrook Drive to Perimeter Road.

The timeframe these two projects overlap will occur Sept. 5 through Sept. 22 and will require Perimeter Road being closed from Woodbrook Drive to Military Road. Barnes Gate and the McChord Field Commercial Vehicle Inspection Point will be inaccessible to any vehicular traffic.

JBLM’s Directorate of Emergency Services will incorporate the following gate schedules during the road improvement project (Aug. 28 – Sept. 22). Refer to attached slides for road/gate closure details.

McChord Main Gate: Gate remains open 24-hrs a day, 7 days a week.

McChord Barnes Gate:

Aug. 28 – Sept. 4: Normal operation (5 a.m. – 7 p.m./7 days)

Sept. 5-22: Closed

Sept. 23: Resume normal hours of operation

McChord North Gate:

Aug. 28 – Sept.1: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Sept. 5: Resume normal hours of operation (5 – 9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m., M-F)

Woodbrook Housing Gate:

Sept. 5-22: 5 a.m.- 7 p.m., M-F

Sept. 25: Resume normal weekday operations (5-9 a.m. and 3 – 6 p.m., M-F)

Weekend hours will remain unchanged throughout the construction (8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sat-Sun)

McChord East Gate:

Sept. 5-22: 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. / 7 Days

Sept. 23: Gate will close

McChord Field Commercial Vehicle Inspection Point:

Sept. 3-24: Any commercial vehicle, or oversized vehicle, requiring access to McChord Field will need to enter the Lewis Main portion of JBLM and cross over to McChord Field via Unity Bridge.

Sept. 25: Gate resumes normal operations (5 a.m. -1 p.m., M-F)

The JBLM Public Works road improvement project is scheduled to be completed Sept. 22 and the Lakewood sewer improvement project is scheduled to be completed Sept. 30. For more details concerning the Lakewood sewer improvement project call or email Lakewood Public Works Department at (253) 589-2489.