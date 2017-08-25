Obituary Notices

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Joan Marilyn Lewallen; Michael Lawrence Coffin. Mountain View Funeral Home: Lucille Viola Davey; Richard Homiak; Panayotis Alexandros Horton.
The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Joan Marilyn Lewallen; Michael Lawrence Coffin. Mountain View Funeral Home: Lucille Viola Davey; Richard Homiak; Panayotis Alexandros Horton.
Leave a Reply