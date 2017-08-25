The Suburban Times

Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course invites community to golf tournament

Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course are hosting their 9/11 Golf Tournament on September 9, 2017. The tournament is a Foursome Scramble and includes a BBQ lunch and is open to all in the community. Register by downloading this form.

