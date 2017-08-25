Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course invites community to golf tournament

Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course are hosting their 9/11 Golf Tournament on September 9, 2017. The tournament is a Foursome Scramble and includes a BBQ lunch and is open to all in the community. Register by downloading this form.
The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place
Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course are hosting their 9/11 Golf Tournament on September 9, 2017. The tournament is a Foursome Scramble and includes a BBQ lunch and is open to all in the community. Register by downloading this form.
Leave a Reply