Clover Park Grad an international writing contest winner

Diana Hart, has been officially announced as a winner in the Writers of the Future Contest. The contest, one of the most prestigious writing competitions, is in its 34th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction. Diana is a former Tacoma resident and a Clover Park High School graduate.

Ms. Hart’s winning short story has earned her a cash prize, a trip to Hollywood for a week long intensive workshop, a gala awards ceremony which draws in excess of one thousand attendees as well as a shot at winning the Golden Pen Award and $5,000 cash prize. Her story will be published in the annual bestseller, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 34.

Born in Colorado, Diana Hart was raised by a single mother and a Jungle Book-esque menagerie of beasts as they migrated across the US, from the kudzu-choked South to the windswept Navajo Reservation, eventually settling in Washington for the rain and sea. Her best friends growing up were a few good dogs and even better books, kindling a life-long love of nature, mythology, and worlds both real and fantastic. A career counselor at Clover Park High was the first to suggest Diana should that she should enter the Writers of the Future contest.

Though Diana received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Central Washington University and Master of Science in Legal Studies from Kaplan University, her doodle-and-plot-covered papers reveal her true passion: creating stories. Diana caught the creative bug on road-trips where her family passed the miles crafting their own tales. From there her story-addiction was fueled by a well-used library card and immersion in the oral traditions of the Navajo. When not devouring the latest novel or mythology text, Diana honed her skills creating home-brew graphic novels, fantasy naturalist journals, and running pen and paper role-playing games.

Her first novelette–involving altered memories, dead civilizations, and a wrongly accused dragon–was written at home during the sixth grade. When Diana shared the project and her dreams of being an author with her English teacher she was given time every period to read her creation aloud to the class, turning the writer’s spark into full-blown wildfire. School continued to be a constant source of encouragement for Diana where she was eventually introduced to the Writers of the Future contest by her high-school career counselor. Her first submission to the competition was crafted shortly after, jotted down in a dog-eared notebook between Running Start classes.

These days Diana works in a warehouse setting and performing quality control and driving industrial machinery. Every day she gets up before dawn to write, creating new worlds while ours is still asleep. In the rare moments she’s not writing Diana fills her time with clamming, cake decorating, and loose-leaf tea.

The Writers of the Future Contest judges include, Tim Powers, author of On Stranger Tides, Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert, Dune, Robert J. Sawyer Flash Forward, Robert Silverberg, Sailing to Byzantium, Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle, A Mote in God’s Eye, Orson Scott Card, Ender’s Game, and Nnedi Okorafor, Who Fears Death, to name a few.

Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling science fiction novel, Battlefield Earth, written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, and recently released in as a bestselling 21st Century trade paperback and audiobook, L. Ron Hubbard created The Writers of the Future writing contest (www.writersofthefuture.com) in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writing Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created in 1988.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 380 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 838 novels and nearly 4,000 short stories. They have produced 27 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 50 million copies.

The 310 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 4,500 illustrations, 356 comic books, graced 594 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 36 TV shows and 46 major movies.

The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction.

Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 33 anthology volumes and awarded a cumulative $930,000 in cash prizes and royalties.

Hundreds of winners have had successful writing careers following their win and publication in the anthology, and to date has launched the careers of 12 New York Times best selling authors including:

Jo Beverley, Tobias S. Buckell, Nancy Farmer, Eric Flint, Karen Joy Fowler, Tim Myers, Patrick Rothfuss, Lisa Smedmen, Dean Wesley Smith, Elizabeth Wein, Sean Williams, and Dave Wolverton aka David Farland.

For more information about the contest, go to www.WritersOfTheFuture.com.