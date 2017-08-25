Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair Events

Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids held its annual Ready to Learn Fair at Clover Park High School. We have worked for twenty-three years to help prepare our kids in need with the things they need to be ready for school in September. Backpacks, school supplies, hundreds of bags of good used and new clothing, new socks and underwear, toothbrush kits, hygiene kits, combs, and deodorant were given out to 1,464 kids in our community. There was also a hot dog lunch and good used toys and books.

We especially want to thank the Clover Park Technical College students, staff and former students. They once again put a big smile on 107 of our kids with a free haircut. West Pierce Fire donated bike helmets and spent the morning fitting each child with the proper size. Another thank you to Tim Stulz, Principal, Matt Fiteny, Assistant Principal and staff, who helped us make this another successful year.

The set up on Friday was unbelievable! We had 160 ninth graders from the Warrior Academy, Clover Park Football team, West Pierce Fire Department, other school organizations and community volunteers there to help us. The football team worked Friday and Saturday from morning until the end both days. Saturday volunteers arrived at 7:30 am and the fun began. At the end of the day all of the left-over clothing was picked up by the Tillicum Community Center and Methodist Church clothing banks.

Three days later on Tuesday we packed up and arrived at the Springbrook Park event with all of the school supplies, hygiene products and a hot dog dinner. Two days later on Thursday we packed for the Tillicum Community Center event. Little Church on the Prairie serves the dinner so it is a little easier on our Caring for Kids board members and volunteers. What a week!

To make these three events a big success hundreds of volunteers from local organizations, churches, the school district, students and the community volunteered their time and energy. Washing clothes, donating school supplies, shopping, packing, moving, setting up and distributing the supplies, we had a very busy summer. Once again thank you!