VA launches ‘virtual service dog’ app

Your Washington Department of Veterans Affairs is excited to launch the Max Impact TBI App and we are asking for your help in getting the word to Veterans across our state.

MAX, your virtual service dog is here to make an impact for Veterans who have experienced a Traumatic Brain Injury. Max Impact is a free app designed to empower veterans, family, friends and caregivers. You can use a screening tool to determine whether your symptoms may be related to a TBI, be connected with providers in your area who can help, learn how to manage symptoms and better relax, and connect with other veterans with TBIs.

This is a Washington Department of Veterans Affairs mobile app designed for veterans, family members, and resource providers that work with and for veterans.

Download the free app today at:

iTunes: itunes.apple.com/us/app/max-impact/id1266331417?ls=1&mt=8

Google Play: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.wa.dva.maximpact

Or search for it on iTunes and/or Google Play store as just one word, “MaxImpact”

EVERY WEEK: You are invited to join the social media push and post a blurb across your social media platforms inviting the public to download and engage with the “Max Impact” app. We have included sample tweets, Facebook Posts, and a few graphics to accompany the posts. Please take a minute to schedule a posts on the dates listed below right now!

First Launch Date: August 23

ThunderClap Date: August 31 (Join the ThunderClap social media push at thndr.me/FCnH7M and the post shown will automatically send out on August 31st)

Social Media Re-Share Date: September 7 (use one of the tweets or Facebook Posts in the attached document)

Social Media Re-Share Date: September 14 (use one of the tweets or Facebook Posts in the attached document)

Help Us Make an Impact – Please join YOUR Washington Department of Veterans Affairs’ Thunderclap Campaign to automatically share the news about the Brand New “Max Impact” TBI Mobile Application now available on the Play Store and iTunes.

-Join the campaign and a post will automatically be sent out on August 31 at 9:00am PST.

www.thunderclap.it/projects/60765-download-max-impact-tbi-app

If you have questions about the WDVA TBI Program, or you would like more information about how to be listed as a TBI Provider, or you have an event that where you would like us to share more about Max Impact, please visit www.dva.wa.gov/benefits/traumatic-brain-injury-tbi.