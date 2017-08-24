The Suburban Times

Pierce County Medical Examiner seeks friends and families to reclaim remains of deceased

The friends and family members of 56 individuals who died in Pierce County have one last opportunity to reclaim their remains. The list of individuals can be found below and at www.co.pierce.wa.us/medicalexaminer.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner plans to scatter unclaimed ashes on the waters of Puget Sound in August. Ashes being scattered are from individuals who died between August 2009 and August 2016.

The Medical Examiner’s office will board a Pierce County Sheriff’s boat to respectfully scatter remains that have gone unclaimed. “Everything possible is done to find the next of kin or friends of the deceased,” said Dr. Thomas Clark, Medical Examiner. He added that family members or friends are not always interested in claiming remains.

The practice of scattering ashes by the Medical Examiner started in 2014 due to limited resources and an inability to store records indefinitely. Clark said it is more dignified and environmentally friendly to scatter ashes than storing them on a shelf.

Please contact the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office at (253) 798-6494 prior to Aug. 28, 2017, to claim remains. Information on all unclaimed cases in Pierce County can be found at claimus.org/.

  • Armbruster, Deborah A. (case #16-0877)—Age 67, Died May 13, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Ausbun, Michael D. (case #16-0333)—Age 67, Died February 13, 2016 in Lakewood
  • Baker, John (case #16-0025)—Age 67, Died January 5, 2016 in University Place
  • Bosque, Fernando Del (case #11-0048)—Age 71, Died January 10, 2011 in University Place
  • Davis, David Lee (case #11-1822)—Age 75, Died December 19, 2011 in Tacoma
  • Edington, Lawrence Edward (case #15-1942)—Age 79, died November 28, 2015 in Gig Harbor
  • Emwright, Frank Patrick (case #16-0616)—Age 66, Died March 30, 2016 in University Place
  • Garrett, Richard (case #15-2141)—Age 78, Died December 28, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Gonzalez, Carlos Rosa (case #10-0839)—Age 58, Died July 1, 2010 in Tacoma
  • Haddow, John (case #15-1620)—Age 79, Died October 9, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Haines, Kurt (case #15-1381)—Age 57, Died August 26, 2015 in Puyallup
  • Harris aka Schubert, William Arthur (case #11-0464)—Age 62, Died April 3, 2011 in Steilacoom
  • Harvey, Jerry Lee (case #16-0489)—Age 62, Died March 11, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Hirz II, William Stewart (case #16-1102)—Age 70, Died June 21, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Hoglund, Gerald (case #16-0218)—Age 75, Died January 30, 2016 in Puyallup
  • Hopkins, Dennis Ray (case #15-1958)—Age 58, Died December 1, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Horowitz, Peter (case #15-1876)—Age 83, Died November 17, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Irelan, Susan Patricia (case #16-1513)—Age 63, Died August 24, 2016 in Tacoma
  • James, Karin (case #16-0204)—Age 47, Died January 28, 2016 in Bonney Lake
  • Johnson, David A. (case #13-0987)—Age 57, Died June 16, 2013 in Puyallup
  • Kaiser, Charles (case #09-1053)—Age 59, Died August 18, 2009 in Tacoma
  • Kaufman, Lillie (case #15-1358)—Age 74, Died August 22, 2015 in University Place
  • Kiang, Chi Fan (case #16-0513)—Age 81, Died March 15, 2016 in Gig Harbor
  • Lee, Jin Hwan (case #15-1921)—Age 49, Died November 25, 2015 in Lakewood
  • Lee, Kwon (case #14-0488)—Age 56, Died March 28, 2014 in Tacoma
  • Lewis, Lonnie W. (case #15-2101)—Age 73, Died December 22, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Lucas, Eberado (case #16-0530)—Age 68, Died March 18, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Lynch, Laurie E. (case #16-1477)—Age 64, Died August 13, 2016 in Puyallup
  • Martin, Dennis Wayne (case #16-0404)—Age 59, Died February 26, 2016 in Lakewood
  • Martinez, Edward W. (case #15-1932)—Age 80, Died November 27, 2015 in Lakewood
  • Maurice, Mary C. (case #15-1379)—Age 73, Died August 26, 2015 in Puyallup
  • McNutt, Jack (case #10-0085)—Age 63, Died January 17, 2010 in Tacoma
  • Miller, Robert Scott (case #15-1846)—Age 46, Died November 14, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Moore, Elbert Tyrone (case #15-2086)—Age 55, Died December 18, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Morgan, Faye S. (case #15-1630)—Age 82, Died October 11, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Nicholson, James Justin (case #15-1331)—Age 40, Died August 12, 2015 in Puyallup
  • Odoake, Melinda M. (case #15-1748)—Age 52, Died October 27, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Olaizola, David River (case #16-0313)—Age 55, Died February 13, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Olsen, Dennis (case #15-1360)—Age 62, Died August 22, 2015 in Gig Harbor
  • Olsen, Gary Rolland (case #15-1589)—Age 71, Died September 30, 2015 in Spanaway
  • Pines, Barry L. (case #16-0357)—Age 62, Died February 14, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Pommerening, Richard (case #15-1651)—Age 72, Died October 14, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Randall, Christopher R. (case #13-0892)—Age 65, Died June 3, 2013 in Tacoma
  • Rees Jr., Charles Eugene (case #16-0114)—Age 60, Died January 19, 2016 in Lakewood
  • Reidel, Edward L. (case #15-1644)—Age 52, Died October 11, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Schaad, Michael R. (case #16-0170)—Age 61, Died January 14, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Scheel, Lorrena Lynn (case #16-0194)—Age 52, Died January 21, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Shager, John M. (case #11-0931)—Age 69, Died July 5, 2011 in Puyallup
  • Smith, Gene Gerard (case #11-0798)—Age 59, Died June 10, 2011 in Spanaway
  • Stanek, Marion K. (case #15-1715)—Age 68, Died October 26, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Stierle, Roland Frank (case #14-0967)—Age 63, Died June 24, 2014 in University Place
  • Taylor, Claire (case #16-1162)—Age 60, Died June 28, 2016 in Tacoma
  • Tinder, Alan (case #15-1741)—Age 71, Died October 20, 2015 in Tacoma
  • Trombley, Michael Steve (case #11-1144)—Age 54, Died August 19, 2011 in Tacoma
  • West , Patricia E. (case #15-2140)—Age 68, Died December 28, 2015 in Tacoma
  • White, Terry J. (case #16-0334)—Age 66, Died February 6, 2016 in Puyallup

