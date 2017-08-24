Pierce County Library offers workshops to help small business owners and startups

TACOMA – Pierce County Library System, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is offering two workshops to help entrepreneurs start and grow a successful business as well as share tips to advance existing small businesses.

The first workshop on Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library will focus on selling online. The free workshop will help business owners:

Determine if e-commerce is the right sales strategy for their business.

Look at options for online sales platforms.

Examine resources to take the next steps to digital readiness.

The second workshop on Oct. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Hill Pierce County Library will help home-based businesses succeed. Attendees at this free workshop will learn:

Benefits and challenges of working from home.

What kind of businesses would be a good fit for home bases.

How to craft a successful business plan.

Steps to prepare for starting a business.

Free resources for market and business research.

Local resources to help in the next stage of business ownership.

Registration is required for this event. Visit the Pierce County Library System website at www.piercecountylibrary.org to register for the free event.

These workshops are part of Pierce County Library System’s Start Smart series. Other workshops are offered throughout the year, covering topics such as starting a business, securing financing for a business, and marketing products.