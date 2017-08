Featured Pet Moana is a full figured girl who loves hops along the beach, fresh artisan salads, and you as her forever friend.

Moana is a large breed rabbit who will need a home that can meet her breed’s needs: lots of open space to roam and stretch her legs, as well as the time needed to build that loving bond between her and her person. Hop on in and say hello. #A519383.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.