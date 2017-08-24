Kidz Kraze Festival presents host of free activities Aug. 27

Have you explored the North Meadow at Chambers Creek Regional Park? Pierce County Parks & Recreation invites you to experience what it has to offer it at its inaugural Kidz Kraze Festival from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The event and parking located at Chambers Creek Regional Park North Meadow, 4952 Grandview Dr. W in University Place, is free and open to the public.

Kids ages 3 to 12 will enjoy a bounce house, obstacle course, arts and crafts, and even good old-fashioned field games will be onsite to put a smile on anyone’s face. In addition, there will be a chance to win a raffle prize drawing for two free admission passes to Parks & Recreation’s Fantasy Lights event or a one- year membership to the Children’s Museum of Tacoma.

This Kidz Kraze Festival will also feature a variety of fun activity booths that will include a Lego workshop with Bricks 4 Kidz, a building workshop with The Home Depot, the “Gaga Pit” with the YMCA, fun giveaways with Wiggle Works Kids, international arts and crafts with Pierce College, and more!

Alongside games, there will be popular food vendors including unique home-brewed root beer from BJ’s Restaurant, tasty treats from Franz Bread, snow cones from the Boy Scouts Troop 436, and delicious hotdogs from Brew Dog’s food truck.

This community event is made possible through sponsorships from University Place Refuse and Recycle and Children’s Museum of Tacoma.