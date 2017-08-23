Olalla Inaugurated the Americana Music Festival

Submitted by Richard Dorsett, Tacoma.

Saturday (August 19), I drove across the Narrows and just over the Kitsap County line to experience the Olalla Americana Music Festival. There’s a magic that occurs with community festivals. Friends and neighbors do the heavy lifting; volunteers, local vendors, and regional talent tend to fuel the events.

After twenty-five years, festival organizers in Olalla pulled off something of a rebirth. The just- concluded Olalla Americana Music Festival replaced the long-running bluegrass music format, bringing new genres of music and expanding the already heathy reach of its community audience. The wider band-width of Americana music included country, blues, folk, rock, and jazz. The aim of the inaugural festival was a larger range of ages, musical interests, and social groups.

The Americana festival is new, but its home remains the same, with the stage over the community ball field’s home plate. Music played from an 11:00 a.m. set by Afton Prater, and through the afternoon and evening, with Terry Holder, Reid Jamieson Band, JD, Hobson Band, and the Shelby Earl Band keeping the field filled. Jim Valley & The Rainbow Planet gave the kids their parade, and LeRoy Bell, Vicci Martinez, and Hot Dam Scandal: Tipsy Gypsy American Blues took things deep into the evening.

For more than two decades organizers worked to tweak and improve their event each year. Yet nothing so large and successful occurred until the 2017 venture into Americana music. It was a big risk for those who already had a successful formula, but the healthy turnout is surely evidence that they played their cards well.

The outfield fence was ringed by more than two dozen vendors. Food, always a big part of a festival like this, was plentiful. Interesting activities around the edges are, for me, what makes a festival like this buzz. Many were popular, but none more so than the super-sized bubble making pool. Giant bubbles wafted up throughout the day. My only regret is I didn’t eat more food. And based upon my practiced eye, the first-time beer garden was popular. (At age 64, I was carded!).

I know how much work organizers put into this festival and know it would not happen without the dozens of volunteers who put in their hours. Sponsors, exhibitors, and vendors make the Olalla Americana Music Festival a success, but more, they give it its own Olalla feel. I walk among the crowds of friends and neighbors as an outsider, easily meeting new people and hear about their time in the community. Those who have been in Olalla for any time already know one another. It’s that knowing that turns a community event into a special one.

The Olalla Americana Music Festival is one Saturday in August. Those who set everything up on Friday were back on Sunday, tearing things down and packing it all away. The tents and poles, tables and chairs, decorations and the stage, are all packed away. The ball field is ready again for baseball. For the festival’s organizers and the others who make it possible, I suspect that before they know it, 2018 will be just around the corner. Get this on your calendar for next summer. You can check it out at www.olallaamericana.com.