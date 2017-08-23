Local businesses are buzzing in U.P.

Submitted by City of University Place

Purveyors of fresh, local and high quality foods, drinks and produce are discovering that University Place is a great place to do business.

Anthem Coffee Company has announced that later this fall it will open its third Pierce County location in the space formally occupied by Frog n Kiwi café in the Civic Building at 3609 Market Place W. The company has generated a slew of local fans who currently trek to its other locations in downtown Tacoma and Puyallup.

Anthem’s premier space in the center of the Village at Chambers Bay reflects the company’s vision statement to “be recognized as a hub in the community, as the ‘place to be.'” Known for their fresh baked goods, coffee that’s locally roasted by Dillanos Coffee Roasters in Sumner and hand-crafted Northwest wines and beers, Anthem has quickly become a destination for customers who want to “‘Live Loud’ and live passionately in all they do.” The business prides itself on being an incubator of creativity, where customers can “connect, collaborate and share their stories, art and music.”

Anthem’s decision to locate in University Place was driven, in part, by its customers. “We asked on our Facebook page where our customers would like us to go next,” says Byran Reynolds, who co-owns the business with his parents, Janie and Larry Reynolds. “University Place was a hot spot that people have requested. And we are beyond thrilled to be in U.P.”

Top Pot Doughnuts, purveyors of artisanal doughnuts, pastries and sandwiches as well as fresh roasted coffee has opened its doors in the Clearview Building at 3555 Market Place W. Although they are just getting settled in their new brick-and-mortar shop, Top Pot has already become a dedicated supporter of the University Place community, having participated in the City’s annual Christmas Tree lighting festivities with their mobile doughnut shop.

In addition to these permanent businesses, several seasonal farm stands are offering the very best farm fresh local produce and foods. Honey’s Healthy Hives is a small rural farm at 7217 27th St. W. that sells produce and honey from their home garden. Steve’s Produce, another seasonal fresh fruit stand in front of McCabe’s Automotive at 3147 Bridgeport Way, is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with fresh arrivals from the Yakima Valley every Monday and Thursday.