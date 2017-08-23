Convicted sex offender charged with naked Lakewood burglaries

TACOMA, WA – Today Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist charged Curtis Leon Sell with three counts of burglary with sexual motivation. Sell, 51, was already wanted for failure to register as a sex offender when he allegedly broke into at least three Lakewood apartments while naked.

“Obviously, the defendant has some issues,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “We don’t know if it’s drugs, alcohol, mental health or some combination.”

On August 2, 2017, police were dispatched to an apartment building in Lakewood. When they arrived, they spoke with N.M., the one who called the police. She told officers she awoke to a man, later identified as Curtis Sell, removing the fan from her bedroom window. She said Sell was naked. She began to scream and her boyfriend came into the room. She said Sell seemed startled, scooted back out of the window, and ran away.

That morning, investigators were also called to two other residences in the same complex and a neighboring complex where two other women had similar stories. The man was wearing only a condom in one instance, only a bra in the other.

In all three instances, the women positively identified Sell from a photo line-up.

All three women said Sell seemed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

An investigation is ongoing which includes DNA testing, fingerprint analysis, and analysis of electronics. The State gives notice that additional charges may be filed.

Bail was set at $ 300,000.00.

Sell was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Bail for that offense is $150,000.00

Charges are only allegations and a person is presumed innocent unless he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.