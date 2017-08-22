University Place Refuse and Recycling Service celebrating 75 years

Submitted by Roger Gruener.

University Place Refuse and Recycling Service is celebrating 75 years of service to the University Place and Fircrest areas.

During World War II they would haul the refuse collected down to the tide flats and haul workers back on their flat bed truck. The workers were part of the war effort happening down on the tideflats at the time. Much has changed since then, but one thing remains the same. It is owned and operated by the same family, since 1942.

Come and celebrate those 75 years on Saturday, August 26 from 12-3 pm at their location at 2815 Rochester in University Place. A few old vehicles of the 1940’s vintage will be on display, as well as face painting and balloon making for the kids. Free food will also be available. At 1:30 there will be a short program honoring Don Larsen, the founders son who passed last September.