Pierce College Chancellor to speak at Lakewood United

August 24, 2017 “Dr. Michele Johnson, Chancellor, Pierce College” – (Pamela – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

August 31, 2017 “Waughop Lake Update” – Greg Vigoren, Surface Water Division Manager, Public Works, City of Lakewood; Kris Kauffman, Civil Engineer, Water Rights Inc.; President, Lakewood United (Steve – MC)

September 7, 2017 “American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Washington” – Pam Halsan (Karen – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. If your $20 dues are current, you may attend Lakewood Chamber of Commerce events because Lakewood United now has membership in the Lakewood Chamber! You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber or Sue Boguszewski if they are present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Congratulations to Sue Boguszewski, newly elected by the Board as Treasurer. Sue will transition into this office which has been held by John Huber.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, September 8, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.