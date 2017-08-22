Curtis Sell – the ‘Naked Burglar’ Arrested in Lakewood

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police

Acting on a Crimestoppers tip, LPD Officers checked an address in Lakewood last night where Curtis Sell was reported to be staying.

Sell was found hiding in the attic of the home and was taken into custody (around 1 AM) without incident on his outstanding felony warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

Sell has also been charged with 3 counts of Residential Burglary (related to the initial Lakewood cases) and will be arraigned on those charges Wednesday afternoon.

The Lakewood Police Department would like to thank Tacoma/Pierce County Crimestoppers and Washington’s Most Wanted for their help in this case along with the US Marshal’s led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, who early on offered assistance in looking for Sell and chased down several tips.

Thanks to our media partners as well, who helped to initially spread the word that we were looking for Sell and for the public to keep an eye out for him.