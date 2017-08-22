Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates 60 years with free car washes, Aug. 24

Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 60th anniversary on Thursday, August 24, by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes at 24 tunnel wash locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 29,673 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area, which surpassed the previous one-day record of 26,437 set in 2015.

During their 60 years celebration, on August 24 only, two lucky customers will be selected to receive free car washes for a year: an annual membership to Brown Bear’s Unlimited Wash Club. Enter to win by taking a photo of your newly-washed vehicle and posting it on Twitter (@brownbear) or Instagram (@brownbearcarwash) with the hashtag #FreeCarWashDay.

For the past ten years, family-owned Brown Bear has provided over 280,000 free washes as it celebrated its August “birthday” with customers and honored veterans and current service members on Veterans Day.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has supported us for 60 years,” said Odermat. “It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefitting the environment.”

Widely recognized for its environmentally-friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.