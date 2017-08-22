4th Annual Plug-In Electric Vehicle Show coming to Steilacoom

Hundreds of electric vehicle (EV) drivers and enthusiasts will descend on the Town of Steilacoom on Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 11 am to 3 pm to highlight the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of EVs. 45 vehicles have registered to attend, representing over 20 different models/types.

Visitors will be able to see and touch the latest models of plug-in EVs like the Nissan Leaf and the Chevy Volt, as well as motorcycles, electric bicycles and a converted EV truck. Tesla’s Model X, a sport utility EV, will be on hand to display the sleek beauty and innovation of today’s EVs. Pierce Transit’s 2017 ProTerra EcoRide BE35 Bus will also be in attendance, demonstrating the latest in public transportation technology and giving the public a flavor for the new electric buses that agency will add to its fleet in 2018.

Steilacoom’s event is one of more than 100 across the country where electric vehicle owners and their neighbors will hold electric car parades, “tailpipe-free” tailgate parties, launches of new public EV charging stations and other public events. Steilacoom’s EV Show is part of the fifth annual National Drive Electric Week, which will occur September 9-17, 2017.

City Captain, District 28 State Representative and devoted EV driver, Dick Muri, welcomes visitors from Pierce County and beyond saying, “You are cordially invited to attend this free event and talk to the many EV owners about their vehicles and learn about this new evolving technology.” District 28 Representative Cristine Kilduff has posted on her Facebook page: “I will bring my electric RAD City Bike!”

The show will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017 – 11am-3pm at 1700 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388.

For more information go to https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=907or contact NDEW – Steilacoom “City Captain” Dick Muri at 253-439-9797 or by email at Dick@DickMuri.com.