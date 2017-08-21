The Suburban Times

Wally & The Beaves this week at Summer Concert Series

The Steilacoom Summer Concert’s in the Park series will be held at Pioneer Park (1700 Commercial St) at 6:30 pm on Wednesdays.

  • August 23 – Wally & The Beaves (Golden age of Rock & Roll)
  • August 30 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis)

2017 Sponsors: The Town of Steilacoom and Sound View Senior Living.

The Steilacoom Community Center (2301Worthington St. Steilacoom) is the alternate weather site. No marijuana or alcoholic beverages are permitted in any Town of Steilacoom Parks. For more information call 581-1076.

