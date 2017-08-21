Volunteer Aug. 26 at Lakewood’s Fort Steilacoom Park

Our park is a wonderful place. Volunteers are working each month to make it even better! Can you join us?

As you walk through the park, you may notice that destructive plants are taking over many areas. Scotch Broom, English Ivy, and Himalayan Blackberry are the main culprits, but other invasive plants are also gaining a foothold. Left unchecked, these plants will steadily crowd out or smother our wonderful native plants. They will destroy the habitat that our local birds, butterflies, bees and other beneficial pollinators, and small woodland animals rely on.

You can change this! Join us to help eradicate these invasive plants and replace them with native plants. We meet monthly on the fourth Saturday of every month, and would welcome your help whenever you are available.

Volunteer Dates in 2017

Join us from 9 am to noon:

May 27

June 24

July 22

August 26

September 23

October 28

November 25

December 23

What you need…

Wear comfortable clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty.

Dress in layers for our changeable weather.

Bring sturdy shoes.

Leather work gloves are helpful.

Wear a hat.

Bring water.

Why do we volunteer?

Connect with your community.

Have fun!

Learn which native plants are best for a specific site.

See how to attract birds, butterflies, and pollinators.

Learn about invasive plants and how to eradicate them.

Make the park better for future generations. Help make a lasting change!

Support improved water quality.

Gain community service hours and enhance your resume. Great for students!

Everyone is welcome! Children must be accompanied by an adult.