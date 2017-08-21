LASA is ‘Dying’ for a Great Piece of Cake

Submitted by Victoria Feist

Lakewood, WA – LASA will present “Midnight at the Masquerade” taking place at the Clover Park College Rotunda on Friday the 13th of October, the doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and we will be featuring a professionally staged play produced by the Murder Mystery Company out of Kentwood, Michigan.

On a day with the sun disappearing from the sky it may be hard to think about cake, but that’s exactly what those of us at LASA are doing. LASA is proud to present our first major fundraiser, a Murder Mystery Dinner at the Clover Park College Rotunda. The Murder Mystery Dinner will be featuring a tantalizing dinner with your choice of prime rib or chicken wellington provided by the Rainier Room. After dinner, guests are invited to join us to bid on a variety of scrumptious desserts that will be provided by local businesses. We are asking our community to help with this by donating a professionally baked cake (health regulations require that food is prepared in a commercial kitchen). We are also looking for flower donations or anything else that may help with making this event a success. If you are able to help, please call Janne Hutchins at (253) 581-8689 or email her at Janne@lasawa.org.

Stay tuned for more information to come as tickets will be available for purchase mid-September for $45 per ticket.

LASA was started 26 years ago by a group of Lakewood churches and parishioners who were concerned with the growing number of families living on the edge of poverty. The name of the organization at that time was the Lakewood Area Shelter Association. Services were focused in the part of the county that was then known as the Lakes Area. Lakewood became a city in 1996 and we are today known as LASA.

Proceeds from this event go to support LASA’s mission to keep local families housed.