How does use of coal affect our environment?

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.
In the middle of summer, who wants to think about coal? On the other hand, the recent days of severe air quality problems resulting from forest fire smoke just may call our attention to this issue even more.
Because of an upcoming hearing at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission that may affect when Puget Sound Energy must stop using coal for its energy generation, the League of Women Voters and Sierra Club are co-sponsoring a forum at The Grand Theater at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 23. The forum will be a showing of the film “From the Ashes”, about coal mining and the effects of coal use on our environment, followed by a discussion with experts who can answer your questions. Material will be available for those who would like to help with action (letter, email, or testimony) at the WUTC on August 31.
Please come to learn more. View the flyer on our Facebook page.
Comments
John A. says
Hmmmmm? And what do you propose to replace coal with? How many lights and appliances do you plan to live without? How about your Prius which probably runs on coal fired electrical generation plants? Using the logic of the “anti-coal” clique you could make the case for getting rid of forests since they were the cause of the most recent air pollution. And what could the almighty Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) do about it other than banning barbeques? Not a damned thing. Sometimes nature trumps the feeble attempts at its control by mankind……….just like “global warming” or “climate change” or what ever the climate alarmists are calling it today. Maybe the presentation should include “The effects of not using coal on our environment.”
Donna E says
Please come to this free film and presentation because it does include the effects of not using coal. The clean energy that is already in use is now cheaper that continuing to use coal.
John A says
I’d suggest you look at the facts before you swallow the Sierra Club story line. Here are the facts regarding the % of electrical energy generated by different energy sources. This does not include non-electrical use of coal and natural gas such as in heating, industrial, chemical, etc. Get rid of coal and you’d have a dark cold world environment.
•Natural gas = 33.8%
•Coal = 30.4%
•Nuclear = 19.7%
•Renewables (total) = 14.9%
•Hydropower = 6.5%
•Wind = 5.6%
•Biomass = 1.5%
•Solar = 0.9%
•Geothermal = 0.4%
•Petroleum = 0.6%
•Other gases = 0.3%
•Other nonrenewable sources = 0.3%
Also check out the relative cost of fossil fuel (coal/nat. gas), nuclear and renewable energy sources which clearly favor fossil fuels. The figure for coal is often inflated to account for the cost of resulting CO2 sequestration; a political hot potato. The reliance on fossil fuels (about 2/3rds of our generating capacity) results from a combination of generating capacity coupled with pricing that has renewable energy sources limited to only a small fraction of our energy needs.
Chris says
Well-said, John!