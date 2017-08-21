How does use of coal affect our environment?

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

In the middle of summer, who wants to think about coal? On the other hand, the recent days of severe air quality problems resulting from forest fire smoke just may call our attention to this issue even more.

Because of an upcoming hearing at the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission that may affect when Puget Sound Energy must stop using coal for its energy generation, the League of Women Voters and Sierra Club are co-sponsoring a forum at The Grand Theater at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 23. The forum will be a showing of the film “From the Ashes”, about coal mining and the effects of coal use on our environment, followed by a discussion with experts who can answer your questions. Material will be available for those who would like to help with action (letter, email, or testimony) at the WUTC on August 31.

Please come to learn more. View the flyer on our Facebook page.