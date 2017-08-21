Submitted by CORE

Crunchy red apples, apple pie and apple cider are among the treats awaiting you at the 23rd annual Curran Apple Orchard Cider Squeeze in University Place.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun at the Curran Orchard on Sunday, August 27, from noon to 4pm. The public is invited to pick apples from unmarked trees starting at noon. People can also purchase bagged apples for cider or they can take them home to eat! No homegrown or store bought apples allowed. Families/individuals are limited to two crates (approximately one gallon of juice) at a time. Leashed pets are welcome but are not allowed within the pressing area. Come early to ensure you have enough time to press!

Bring containers from home or buy jugs for $1.

Enjoy foot stomping music by the Sunset Bible Bluegrass Band along with visits from the Big Apple and Johnny Appleseed. Purchase yummy hotdogs or sausages from Hometown Hotdogs along with scrumptious slices of apple pie.

Adult and student (ages 15+) volunteers are still needed!

(Students – have fun AND get a jump on your community service hours!)

For more information, contact apples@curranappleorchard.com or www.curranappleorchard.com

Thanks to CORE – Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts for sponsoring this great community event!

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place.