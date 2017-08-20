New programs and fun facts about Pierce College

Pierce College has rolled out some new programs. Links to those programs as well as some fun facts follow:
- Pierce College now offers three bachelor’s degrees!
- You can earn an entire transferable associate degree without ever paying for a textbook!
- We now offer college courses at Graham Kapowsin High School!
- We just launched a transferable associate degree in music!
- The Pierce College Science Dome is the only digital planetarium of its kind in the South Puget Sound region.
- We were named the most successful community college in the state by CNNMoney!
- Fall Quarter 2017 starts on Sept. 25. Registration is open now!
Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.