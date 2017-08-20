New programs and fun facts about Pierce College

Pierce College has rolled out some new programs. Links to those programs as well as some fun facts follow:

Pierce College now offers three bachelor’s degrees!

You can earn an entire transferable associate degree without ever paying for a textbook!

We now offer college courses at Graham Kapowsin High School!

We just launched a transferable associate degree in music!

The Pierce College Science Dome is the only digital planetarium of its kind in the South Puget Sound region.

We were named the most successful community college in the state by CNNMoney!

Fall Quarter 2017 starts on Sept. 25. Registration is open now!

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.