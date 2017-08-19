Obituary Notices

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Lucinda Marie Lasater. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: William E Thorson. Mountain View Funeral Home: Steve Clavero Alura; Juana I Freeman; Manfred Paul Hoberg.
The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Lucinda Marie Lasater. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: William E Thorson. Mountain View Funeral Home: Steve Clavero Alura; Juana I Freeman; Manfred Paul Hoberg.
Leave a Reply