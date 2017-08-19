Library launches strategic plan to serve communities

We asked people throughout Pierce County to tell us about their lives and what is going well and not so well in their communities. Thank you for your ideas and input! We heard repeatedly that we are on the right path. With your input of what is important and needed in your community, we are aligning library services to best meet those needs. That is the basis for Pierce County Library System’s Strategic Plan.

Pierce County Library made a concerted effort last year when it conducted a series of public meetings, surveys and conversations to hear from you and your neighbors about what is important in your communities. Thanks to the input from more than 20 community leaders and nearly 12,000 responses from individuals, the Library has developed a Strategic Plan and is committed to directing services in three primary areas:

To implement the plan this year, Pierce County Library has been updating:

choices of books and materials—on shelves and online,

technology services,

and the spaces inside some of its 20 libraries.

It is also streamlining its overall operations to continue to invest taxpayers’ dollars efficiently.

For more information on the Strategic Plan, visit the Pierce County Library web site at www.piercecountylibrary.org.