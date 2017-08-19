Fort Steilacoom Pavilion in the Park design before Council

For three years the city has worked with the Rotary Club of Lakewood to establish a community gathering space in Fort Steilacoom Park.

A series of public meetings were held, including a thorough community review process, which ultimately led to the design of a multi-use structure and a preferred location for the “Pavilion in the Park” project.

Funding for the project will come from the city’s lodging tax capital funds and cash and in-kind services from the Rotary Club of Lakewood.

The pavilion will provide a venue for community gatherings, ceremonies, performances, entertainment and special events.

The City Council is expected to review a motion at its Monday meeting requesting approval of the design for the pavilion. If approved the next steps are to prepare construction drawings and other site development improvements as needed to apply for a building permit.