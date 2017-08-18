‘Wait Until Dark’ kicks off Lakewood Playhouse season

Submitted by John Munn.

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the opening show of our 79th season: The Suspenseful, High-Energy Psychological Thriller Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott.

The Play will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be September 8th through October 8th, 2017 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, September 14th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, September 21st (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $26.00 (General Admission), $23.00 (Military & Seniors) and $20.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “WAIT UNTIL DARK” will drop you right into the middle of this exciting thriller that rackets up the suspense with every scene. The Film of “WAIT UNTIL DARK,” which celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, was voted one of the “Top 100 Suspenseful Films of All Time” by the American Film Institute and the New York Times.

“WAIT UNTIL DARK” will be directed by Lakewood Playhouse Associate Artistic Director, JAMES VENTURINI, whose productions at our theatre include the comedies “THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940” and our Award-Winning Production of “DEATH OF A SALEMAN.”

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors including: DEYA OZBURN (Suzy Hendrix), BEN STAHL (Sam Hendrix), JED SLAUGHTER (Mike Talman), KERRY BRINGMAN (Carlion), TRAVIS MARTINEZ (Policeman), JOHN MUNN (Harry Roat) and introducing MARI DOWD (Gloria).

ABOUT THE SHOW: “A Cat & Mouse Thriller Like No Other”

Susy Hendricks, a blind yet capable woman, and her husband Sam, are imperiled by a trio of con men in the Greenwich Village apartment. As the climax build, Susy discovers that her blindness might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion.

Last Presented at the Lakewood Playhouse in 1993.

Parental Advisory: This Show Contains Scenes of Psychological Horror & Intense Action. Not appropriate for some younger audience members.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “WAIT UNTIL DARK” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.