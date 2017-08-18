Upcoming overnight lane closures on I-5 near Exit 119 in DuPont

Starting Saturday night, Aug. 19, Sound Transit’s contractors will perform overnight work on the Interstate 5 mainline and ramps near Exit 119 at the intersection of Barksdale Avenue and DuPont-Steilacoom Road in DuPont. This will result in single lane northbound and southbound lane closures from 9 p.m. Aug. 19 to 7 a.m. Aug. 20.

Traffic signage will alert drivers of specific lane closures throughout the road work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has contracted with Sound Transit to complete this track and signal work as part of the Point Defiance Bypass Project. The work includes upgrades to crossings, enhanced safety measures, and relocation of utilities.