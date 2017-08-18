The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Upcoming overnight lane closures on I-5 near Exit 119 in DuPont

By Leave a Comment

Starting Saturday night, Aug. 19, Sound Transit’s contractors will perform overnight work on the Interstate 5 mainline and ramps near Exit 119 at the intersection of Barksdale Avenue and DuPont-Steilacoom Road in DuPont. This will result in single lane northbound and southbound lane closures from 9 p.m. Aug. 19 to 7 a.m. Aug. 20.

Traffic signage will alert drivers of specific lane closures throughout the road work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has contracted with Sound Transit to complete this track and signal work as part of the Point Defiance Bypass Project. The work includes upgrades to crossings, enhanced safety measures, and relocation of utilities.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *