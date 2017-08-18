Mark your calendars for epic solar eclipse viewing party at the Science Dome

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will pass across the entire United States, creating a spectacular sight for communities across the country. On Aug. 21, the Pierce College Science Dome will offer a stellar opportunity for the community to safely view the solar eclipse. Although the local community is not in the path of the total eclipse, 94 percent of the sun will ultimately be blocked during the height of the eclipse. Special equipment is necessary to view the sun during this time to avoid damaging your vision.

The eclipse will take place Aug. 21 from 9:08-11:38 a.m., and the Science Dome will provide viewers with special equipment, telescopes and more to view and appreciate this spectacular and rare solar event. The maximum eclipse will take place at 10:20 a.m.

In parts of Oregon, communities will have the opportunity to experience a total eclipse, where the sun will be fully blocked by the moon and stars will shine brightly for two minutes. The Science Dome’s event will offer a live stream of the total eclipse throughout the morning.

Science Dome festivities will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with presentations taking place in the dome throughout this time. The first presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m., teaching viewers about what a solar eclipse is, why they appear when they do, and why you need to be in certain locations to view total eclipses. Following the first presentation, viewers will have the opportunity to head outside and view the eclipse as it unfolds.

The Pierce College Science Dome is located on the Fort Steilacoom campus at 9401 Farwest Drive Southwest in Lakewood.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.