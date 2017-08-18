Golfing to Help the Women and Girls of Pierce County

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Tacoma

Come out and join Soroptimist International of Tacoma for their 20th annual charity golf tournament! – September 8th @ Oakbrook Golf Club in Lakewood, WA.

Soroptimist International of Tacoma has donated funds raised from their golf tournaments to local, national, and international organizations that empower women and girls, including: the Salvation Army, Catherine Place, the Pierce County Coalition against Trafficking, and many others.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Why Women and Girls?

Soroptimist means “best for women” and that’s what we strive to be—an organization of women at their best helping other women to be their best. As a volunteer organization of business and professional women we feel uniquely qualified to help women and girls live their dreams.

Each year, more than $1.7 million in education grants are awarded to more than 1,300 women, many of whom have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, domestic violence and/or drug and alcohol abuse. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation.

If you like to golf, this tournament is for you – Men and Women.

$145 per Golfer

(includes: golf, cart, lunch, and dinner)

Format: Four-person scramble

Itinerary:

Registration & Check-In, Lunch……….11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Shotgun Start………………………………..1:00 p.m.

Social & Dinner………………………………5:30 p.m.

Awards………………………………………….following dinner

**All golfers have a chance to win $10,000 by hitting a hole-in-one.**

$40 per non-Golfer

–Non-golfers are welcome to join us for our social, dinner, and presentation of awards after the tournament.–

We hope to see you out on the green!

Please email Sharon Bittner for more information at: l.bittner3@comcast.net.