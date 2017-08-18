Autumn Classes for Active Retirees

Submitted by Laura Stewart, LIFE Program Coordinator

I am pleased to announce the Learning Is ForEver offerings for the Autumn Quarter.

September 8th is our Autumn Kick-Off Event. Librarians, Tami Masenhimer and Beth Swartzbaugh will give a talk entitled “Fall Book Bonanza” (For more detail on this and all LIFE classes, go to the LIFE website- www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or contact me at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166.)

September 18th- Retired teacher, Eric Zeigler will give an illustrated talk on the history of passenger trains, “Northwest Passenger Trains”

September 30th- Gregory Tanbara will speak on his family’s positive perspective during a time in our nation’s history when Americans of Japanese descent were viewed with suspicion.

October 9th- “The ABC’s of DNA” by Janet- O’Conor Camarata, from Sumner’s Heritage Quest Research Library, speaks in a non-technical, genealogy-oriented approach toward this complex topic.

October 21st- Tour the working museum of the largest collection of type and presses in the PNW. This hands-on class, “Make a Good Impression,” will be given by Jessica Spring, Resident Artist in Art and Design at Pacific Lutheran University.

November 7th- “Scene Design to Implementation” This LIFE class will be held at the PNW Ballet’s scenery workshop in Seattle, by Technical Director, Norbert Herriges.

November 17th- A focus on the historical geology of how the Pacific Northwest was assembled and why the earth’s crust is so active in this region. “Living at the Leading Edge- Geologic History and Hazards of the PNW” by geologist, author, photographer and educator, Duncan Foley, Ph.D.

I hope to see you this autumn!