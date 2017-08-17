Tres Hermanos Taco Truck – 3 Brothers

Submitted by Don Doman

I’ve driven by the Three Brothers many times. For one reason or another I haven’t stopped. Not because I’m worried about quality or anything. Just timing. A few years ago we stayed a couple of times in Olympia to review plays. I would let my wife sleep in and then I would drive to the taco truck between Lacy and Olympia for brunch.

A friend reported he had a great meal at this taco truck and so I had to sample. I tried it once and then came back with my wife in tow.

On my single visit I had four pork tacos and rice. I love the condiments. I tried several sauces and ladled them onto both my rice an individual tacos. In addition I used the tongs to load up slices of radishes and pickled carrot. I had lots of rice left over, but no tacos and no extra veggies.

With my wife, I had two spicy pork tacos and pork tamales, while my wife had fish tacos. The spicy pork wasn’t that spicy and so far the sauces have gone down smoothly. Peg was surprised by the heat of the guacamole sauce she added to her fish taco. She says next time she’ll bring along her wimpy La Victoria bottled sauce. She enjoyed the crunchy fish.

The service is quick and the food is good. The outside seating is kept nice and clean.

This is part of the local family food chain out of Kirkland. They do a great job! Stop by and eat six days a week!

2728 S 12th St, Tacoma, WA 98405

Hours: 10AM–9PM (Closed Sundays)

Phone: (253) 886-0213